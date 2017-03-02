Driver killed in collision between car and train in New Tecumseth

NEW TECUMSETH, Ont. – A 24-year-old man has died after police say a car and a train collided in New Tecumseth, Ont.

Police say it happened Wednesday afternoon on the 6th Line, east of Tottenham Road.

They say a vehicle heading east on 6th Line collided with a southbound train.

The vehicle’s only occupant, Stefano Lucchesi of Nobleton, Ont., was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the area was closed off to traffic for several hours as officers investigated the crash.