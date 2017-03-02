Key-making equipment, information stolen from Calgary Housing Company contractor’s vehicle

Personal information and equipment that can be used to create keys were inside a vehicle that was stolen earlier this week from a Calgary Housing Company (CHC) contractor.

CHC said Thursday morning the keys could be used for some of its housing units.

However, it stated no tenant names or other personal information was included in the stolen information.

“We apologize to our tenants and we are working with police and the contractor to address the situation,” said Sarah Woodgate, president of Calgary Housing Company.”

“We take the safety and security of tenants very seriously. This is an unfortunate incident and we are working around the clock to do what we can to help residents.”

The agency said steps have been taken to notify tenants. They include:

Having extra security patrolling CHC properties

Working directly with residents who have expressed safety or security concerns

Re-keying CHC units that may be affected

CHC said it’s also working with the contractor to address the handling and storage of information to ensure this doesn’t happen again.

Calgary police are also investigating. The vehicle was recovered, but the contents were missing.

Calgary Housing Company is a City of Calgary-owned corporation that operates and manages more than 10,000 subsidized and affordable housing units in the city.