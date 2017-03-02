WATCH LIVE: Winnipeg police to give update on ‘large sum of money’ found at 11 a.m. CT

WINNIPEG — More than month after a large sum of money was found in south Winnipeg, police are set to give an update about it Thursday.

The money was found sometime in December and brought to police.

Global News has learned the amount is potentially in the “tens of thousands”.

Police are set to release more information about the money Thursday at 11 a.m. CT, which will be live streamed on this page and our Facebook page.

On Jan. 30 police sent out a media release and said they were looking to find the rightful owner.

According to the release, the person would be required to provide verification of ownership as determined by police.

If owner is not found by March 2017, the money would “be disposed of as determined by the service,” police said.

Police to give update about stolen NHL gear

Winnipeg police are also set to release more information about a downtown break-in, which involved stolen NHL gear, that happened last week.

On Feb. 20, a man broke into a vehicle in the 300 block of Hargrave Street and stole a pair of Winnipeg Blue Bomber sweat pants and white Jordan shoes.

Police said the man continued on to an office in the 300 block of Graham Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Police said he managed to make off with a laptop, a tablet and an unspecified number of IPhones.

A one-of-a-kind Jets Heritage Classic jacket, signed by Dale Hawerchuk, and a signed Dustin Byfuglien Heritage Classic game jersey were also stolen.