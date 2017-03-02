‘Beauty And The Beast’ live-action remake will introduce Disney’s first openly gay character

The live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast will feature Disney’s first “exclusively gay moment” on film.

According to a new interview with Attitude magazine, which features the film’s stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens on the April 2017 cover, the re-imagined childhood flick, set to hit screens on March 17, will feature a new LeFou, played by Josh Gad, who comes to terms with his feelings towards antagonist Gaston, played by Luke Evans.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” director Bill Condon explains to the magazine. “He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it.”

Speaking about why the original film struck a chord, particularly with gay men, Watson says, “I think it was really important for Dan and I to develop and understand why each of our characters feel as if they don’t fit in. I certainly felt watching the original that I wanted to know more about why Belle feels that she’s different and why she wants to be different and why she’s naturally different.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Gad sent out a tweet about his historic role.

Beyond proud of this https://t.co/5wG1KfKqVZ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 1, 2017

Beauty and the Beast arrives in theatres March 17, 2017.

