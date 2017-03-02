Elk, deer heads found near Saugeen River

A grisly discovery in the Saugeen Shores area of Bruce County has prompted an investigation by provincial officials.

Saugeen Shores Police say they were contacted on Tuesday, Feb. 21 after a number of animal heads were found in an area across from the Southampton Cemetery, close to the Saugeen River.

READ MORE: Animal found skinned, beheaded in child’s swing at Préfontaine Park

Officers in the Southwestern Ontario community on the shores of Lake Huron say it was determined the heads belonged to deer and elk. They contacted conservation officials who then alerted the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to the discovery.

Saugeen Shores Police forwarded pictures of the animal heads to the MNR and the agency’s investigation is ongoing.