Elk, deer heads found near Saugeen River

A grisly discovery in the Saugeen Shores area of Bruce County has prompted an investigation by provincial officials.
Saugeen Shores Police say they were contacted on Tuesday, Feb. 21 after a number of animal heads were found in an area across from the Southampton Cemetery, close to the Saugeen River.
READ MORE: Animal found skinned, beheaded in child’s swing at Préfontaine Park
Officers in the Southwestern Ontario community on the shores of Lake Huron say it was determined the heads belonged to deer and elk. They contacted conservation officials who then alerted the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to the discovery.
Saugeen Shores Police forwarded pictures of the animal heads to the MNR and the agency’s investigation is ongoing.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.