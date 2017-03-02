Environment
March 2, 2017 9:15 am
Updated: March 2, 2017 9:25 am

Elk, deer heads found near Saugeen River

By Staff AM980 London

Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources are investigating the discovery of several deer and elk heads near the Saugeen River. Stock photo.

Jim Cumming / Getty Images
A grisly discovery in the Saugeen Shores area of Bruce County has prompted an investigation by provincial officials.

Saugeen Shores Police say they were contacted on Tuesday, Feb. 21 after a number of animal heads were found in an area across from the Southampton Cemetery, close to the Saugeen River.

Officers in the Southwestern Ontario community on the shores of Lake Huron say it was determined the heads belonged to deer and elk. They contacted conservation officials who then alerted the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR) to the discovery.

Saugeen Shores Police forwarded pictures of the animal heads to the MNR and the agency’s investigation is ongoing.

