March 2, 2017 2:40 am
Updated: March 2, 2017 2:41 am

Mouse – yes, a mouse – holds up London-San Francisco flight for 4 hours

By Staff The Associated Press

A British Airways plane lands on a runway at Denver International Airport.

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
A A

How he squeaked through security is anyone’s guess.

A little mouse made for a big delay on a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco.


The passengers were all buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn’t take off.

The crew joked that the mouse couldn’t enter U.S. airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane. That meant a four-hour delay.

They told KGO-TV in San Francisco after the flight arrived Wednesday that despite the delay most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, especially knowing they’d be eating on the flight.

British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only two-legged passengers were on the flight once it took off.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

