Mouse – yes, a mouse – holds up London-San Francisco flight for 4 hours
How he squeaked through security is anyone’s guess.
A little mouse made for a big delay on a British Airways flight from London to San Francisco.
The passengers were all buckled up and ready to go when the crew told them that a mouse-spotting meant they couldn’t take off.
The crew joked that the mouse couldn’t enter U.S. airspace without a passport, and told everyone they needed a whole new plane. That meant a four-hour delay.
READ MORE: British Airways apologizes after computer glitch causes global delays
They told KGO-TV in San Francisco after the flight arrived Wednesday that despite the delay most passengers were happy to be on a mouse-free aircraft, especially knowing they’d be eating on the flight.
British Airways apologized and said they were satisfied that only two-legged passengers were on the flight once it took off.
© 2017 The Canadian Press
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.