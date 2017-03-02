Fight against lakeshore tourist info booth ramping up

KELOWNA, B.C. – A group that opposes the City’s proposal to move the tourist info booth to the downtown lakeshore held an organizational meeting Wednesday night, looking to recruit volunteers for their fight.

Organizer Dianne Varga said they are hoping to also get pointers from a group that successfully fought Penticton City Council in 2015.

“We want the public to understand that we can really mount a battle against this,” said Varga.

While Kelowna City Council gave new zoning to accommodate the proposed location at the Queensway Jetty near Stuart Park a third reading in January, the final vote on the deal with Tourism Kelowna has yet to take place.

Tourism Kelowna and the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce believe the location is right for the new info booth. It is currently located at Ellis Street and Harvey Avenue.

The City has provided a link to the proposed lease agreement with Tourism Kelowna, said to be $50 for the 29 year term, but the link was blank at time of writing this article.