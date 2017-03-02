Kelowna’s Ethel Street to undergo third phase of reconstruction

KELOWNA, B.C. – Dedicated and protected bike lanes will continue to be rolled out on Ethel Street this spring as the City of Kelowna moves forward with Phase 3 of its Active Transportation Corridor project along the mid-town road.

The $2.5 million project is set to begin by the end of April, Project Manager Todd Degruchy said.

Ethel Street between Harvey and Sutherland Avenues will be shut down to traffic between April and October to make way for construction.

East-West movement onto Ethel Street from Saucier, Laurier, DeHart, Borden and Rowcliffe Avenues will be prohibited while deep utilities are installed and detours should be expected, according to the City.

New sidewalks, streetlights, landscaping and utility improvements are part of the upgrade as well, similar to the first two phases of the Ethel Street improvement project.

Residents viewed the project details at a public meeting Wednesday night. Some expressed concern about access during the road shutdown.

Degruchy said residents and business are ensured their driveways will remain accessible and plans will be worked out with the contractor, which has yet to be chosen.

Ethel Street plays a major role in connecting the Pandosy Village area to the former rail trail, which when complete, will run between downtown Kelowna and Vernon.

The Active Transportation Corridor plan extends to Dilworth Drive and Sutherland Avenue and can be viewed at kelowna.ca/cityprojects.