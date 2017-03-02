Politics
March 2, 2017 12:17 am
Updated: March 2, 2017 12:19 am

George W. Bush cautions against isolationism in the U.S.

By Staff The Associated Press

Former President George W. Bush defended a free press and called for answers into Russian hacking on Monday, while President Trump meets with governors today at the White House, a day after addressing the state leaders at the annual Governor's Ball.

A A

George W. Bush is warning against an “isolationist tendency” in the U.S. that he says is dangerous to national security.

The former president’s remarks come at a time when Europeans have been skittish that President Donald Trump may promote isolationist policies, and Vice-President Mike Pence last month reassured allies in Europe about the U.S. willingness to maintain international partnerships.

Speaking Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the 43rd president appeared to allude to the Iraq War, and warned that there is a lesson “when the United States decides not to take the lead and withdraw.”

He said it was not his intent to criticize his successors at the White House and he is optimistic about the future.

READ MORE: George W. Bush left presidential ballot blank, refused to vote for Trump

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
George Bush
george bush isolationism
george bush us isolationism
george w bush isolation
george w bush isolationism
george w bush us isolationism
George W. Bush
isolationism george bush
isolationism george w bush
us isolationism

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News