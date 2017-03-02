George W. Bush cautions against isolationism in the U.S.

George W. Bush is warning against an “isolationist tendency” in the U.S. that he says is dangerous to national security.

The former president’s remarks come at a time when Europeans have been skittish that President Donald Trump may promote isolationist policies, and Vice-President Mike Pence last month reassured allies in Europe about the U.S. willingness to maintain international partnerships.

Speaking Wednesday at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, the 43rd president appeared to allude to the Iraq War, and warned that there is a lesson “when the United States decides not to take the lead and withdraw.”

He said it was not his intent to criticize his successors at the White House and he is optimistic about the future.

