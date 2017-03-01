Man killed in central Mississauga shooting
Peel Regional Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Mississauga Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the Mississauga Valley Boulevard and Elm Drive area, near Hurontario Street and Central Parkway East, just before 10 p.m.
A Peel Paramedics spokesman told Global News the victim died at the scene.
Police haven’t released the man’s identity or suspect information.
