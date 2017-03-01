Alberta Theatre Projects in financial crisis

A longtime staple of Calgary’s arts community is facing financial crisis and could face its final curtain call.

Alberta Theatre Projects was founded back in 1972 and it could close after next season if it doesn’t get immediate donations.

Corporate sponsorships are down almost 80 per cent and ATP said it needs to raise $200,000 in the next two months.

The not-for-profit company issued a desperate plea for donations Wednesday afternoon.

Today we're announcing the launch of an urgent fundraising campaign. Please help propel #ATPforward! https://t.co/YVDl2L2BBx pic.twitter.com/gdp1ORvpH4 — ATP (@ATPlive) March 1, 2017

ATP’s urgent fundraiser asks supporters to donate through a mobile texting campaign.

The executive director said the 2017 season will go ahead as planned but if donations don’t come in, the company could close.