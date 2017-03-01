Alpha House holding memorial to remember Calgary’s latest murder victim

Local shelter Alpha House plans to hold a memorial on March 21 to remember a Calgary mother.

Calgary’s latest homicide victim, Trisheena Simon, was found badly beaten nearly a week ago outside a bank in the northwest community of Brentwood.

Officers were called after a security guard found her in distress outside the bank on Northland Drive N.W. at around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 22.

Calgary police ruled her death a homicide.

The mother of two young girls died in hospital two days later from massive head injuries.

Police said Simon had spent some time in emergency shelters.

Simon’s cousin Tanis said she battled with an alcohol addiction for years, but tried to get help.

Alpha House said they plan to pay tribute to dozens of the city’s homeless who’ve passed away, including Simon.

“She was very caring, kind and loving, but addictions took over her life. She went to rehab eight different times and none of them were successful,” said Alpha House outreach manager Adam Melnyk. “Sadly, people sometimes get forgotten when they live this type of lifestyle. It’s important to remember them. Certainly they touch not only the friends in the community [but] also the staff that work with them.”

Simon’s stepfather, Ricky Peigan, told Global News a wake was being held for his daughter Monday evening.

Police are asking for witnesses to come forward following her death.

You can contact police through the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877, or the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or through the website.

-With files from Kim Smith