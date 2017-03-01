Regina crews battle house fire on Argyle Street
Regina firefighters could be seen at a house fire on Argyle Street Wednesday evening.
The fire was initially reported just after 5 p.m.
When Regina Fire and Protective Services arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames.
The fire crews took a defensive attack on the blaze and said it was too smoky to go inside.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There is no word on any injuries.
