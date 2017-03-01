Canada
March 1, 2017 8:04 pm

Regina crews battle house fire on Argyle Street

Alexa-Huffman By Web Producer  Global News

Regina firefighters on scene of a house fire in the 900 block of Argyle Street on March 1.

Dave Parsons / Global News
Regina firefighters could be seen at a house fire on Argyle Street Wednesday evening.

The fire was initially reported just after 5 p.m.

When Regina Fire and Protective Services arrived, they said the home was engulfed in flames.

The fire crews took a defensive attack on the blaze and said it was too smoky to go inside.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. There is no word on any injuries.

