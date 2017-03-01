DND admits ‘inadvertent’ release of classified national security information

The Department of National Defence (DND) has admitted that it inadvertently included classified national security information in access-to-information documents provided to the CBC.

In a statement, the DND revealed that the materials had to do with “the type of activity in which the Canadian Armed Forces participate in order to exercise our response to continental security.”

A spokesperson said the oversight, which was flagged by the CBC, was a result of “human error.”

“To avoid this situation in the future, we are reviewing our processes to ensure all members of the team are well-versed in the proper pre-release procedures to ensure such a situation does not recur.” — DND statement

The files, prepared for chief of defence staff Jonathan Vance, contain specific details about how Canada would respond to a 9-11-style attack on its soil, the CBC reported.

The episode will likely fuel existing concerns about whether the DND has a handle on sensitive information.

In January, Vice-Admiral Mark Norman was relieved of his duties for reasons not divulged by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. Norman was suspected of leaking technical documents related to the military’s shipbuilding program, according to The Globe and Mail.

Late last year, the DND’s recruitment website was hacked to redirect website visitors to the Chinese government’s official website.