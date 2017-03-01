RM of Sherwood councillor Tim Probe not stepping down after being found in conflict of interest

Embattled Rural Municipality of Sherwood councillor Tim Probe will not be voluntarily resigning after being found in conflict of interest by Saskatchewan’s ombudsman.

The conflict of interest investigation came after Probe and former councillor Joe Repetski were reimbursed for legal fees and did not recuse themselves from a discussion involving the legal fees being paid back to the rural municipality (RM).





Story continues below READ MORE: Two RM of Sherwood councillors found in conflict of interest; one disputes claim

Probe has informed the RM that he will not be voluntarily stepping aside.

A statement written on Probe’s behalf says he has been “vilified in the media and falsely accused of wrongdoing by various parties.”

The statement adds that due to Probe’s matter being before the courts, he has little ability to adequately defend himself in the media.

Probe stepped away from his duties as a councillor in October 2016 after being charged with breach of trust and municipal corruption.

READ MORE: RM of Sherwood deputy reeve charged with breach of trust, municipal corruption

Probe’s statement says he will refain from attending council meetings and taking part in RM business while he deals with these legal proceedings.

The statement says Probe plans to return to his council duties “when he is vindicated.”

Probe was first elected in 2007, and his statement says he has always made decisions and acted in good faith with the best interest of the RM put first.