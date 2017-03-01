Investigations
March 1, 2017 6:40 pm

Northeast Calgary home catches fire

Lisa MacGregor By Reporter  Global News

Crews at the scene of a house fire on Coral Springs Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene of a fire at a house on Coral Springs Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said a person who lived in another house on the block called 911 and said they saw smoke coming from a second-storey window in the home.

There didn’t appear to be anyone home at the time.

Crews had the fire under control quickly and remained on scene to monitor hot spots and salvage what was left of the area affected by the blaze.

No word yet on what started the fire or how much damage was done.

Officials continue to investigate.

