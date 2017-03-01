Child abandonment charges withdrawn against Edmonton dayhome operator

An Edmonton dayhome operator accused of five counts of child abandonment has had the charges against her withdrawn.

On Wednesday, Alberta Justice confirmed the November 2016 charges against Melissa Suley had been withdrawn and her case directed to the alternative measures program.

Alberta Justice’s alternative measures program allows for charges to be withdrawn if certain criteria are met and if the accused agrees to “accept responsibility for the act or omission that forms the basis of the offence.” The program can see the accused go through anything from counselling to probation. It is not known what measures have been put in place in Suley’s case.

On Nov. 30, 2016, Suley was charged with five counts of child abandonment and while police never released details about what led to the charges, a group of parents told Global News their kids were left alone in a locked basement at her private, unlicensed dayhome..

“I couldn’t believe that anyone in their right mind could do that to a child, let alone five,” Gordon Patzalek, whose two children were in Suley’s care, said at the time.

