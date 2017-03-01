Mike Miller tweets his goodbyes after Edmonton Eskimos release him

The Edmonton Eskimos released veteran Canadian fullback Mike Miller on Wednesday.

The six-foot, 215-pound Miller, a native of Riverview, N.B., led the CFL with 27 special-teams tackles last season.

Miller, 27, joined the Eskimos as an undrafted free agent linebacker from Acadia in 2011. He later made the switch to fullback.

But Miller’s biggest contributions came on special teams, registering 116 tackles in 104 regular-season games with Edmonton.

“Thank you, Edmonton, for giving me the opportunity 6yrs ago,” Miller tweeted. “Would like to thank my teammates and the fans!

“Nothing but love 4 u all. Cheers.”