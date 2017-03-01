Halifax police ask for help identifying 2 men who approached 3 girls Wednesday

Police in Halifax are asking for help in identifying two men who they say approached three girls Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, a white pickup truck travelling westbound on Chebucto Road approached three girls – two 12-year-olds and a 13-year-old – who were also walking west at about 12:30 p.m. One of the men in the truck said something inaudible, before the passenger aggressively told them to “get in the truck.” The girls walked away onto Oxford School property on North Street.

Police say the truck then turned onto Oxford Street, circling the block, before turning into the cul de sac at the entrance of the school. They then drove back down Willow Street, before turning left on Dublin and North streets heading towards Oxford Street.

The truck is described as an older model white Chevrolet compact with the brand’s lettering in silver on its tailgate and manual windows. It also has a silver trim along the bottom edge, with a black toolbox across the truck bed.

The driver is described as a white, heavyset man in his 50s wearing a dark grey or navy plaid coat. He also wore a beanie or ball cap. The passenger is described as being white and in his 30s, with an average build, dark hair and full beard. Police say he was wearing a green plaid coat and spoke with a deep voice.

Police also said they’re looking into if the incident is connected to a previous one that occurred Feb. 22 in the Greenpark Close area in Halifax.