Crime
March 1, 2017 5:21 pm

Man charged with Boxing Day assault at South Edmonton Common

CroppedPhilResized By Online journalist  Global News

Edmonton police released surveillance pictures Friday, Feb. 17, 2017 of a suspect wanted in connection with an assault in South Edmonton Common on Boxing Day 2016.

Courtesy, EPS
A A

Less than two weeks after issuing a plea for help from the public to find the suspect in a Boxing Day assault in South Edmonton Common, police say they have found and charged the man.

Police said officers were called to The Rec Room in South Edmonton Common at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2016 after a man was reportedly assaulted by another man wielding a weapon. They did not say what type of weapon was used.

READ MORE: Police look for suspect after Boxing Day assault in South Edmonton Common

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect left before police arrived.

On Wednesday, police said 27-year-old Dale Klatt has been charged with assault with a weapon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
assault with a weapon
Crime
Dale Klatt
Edmonton
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
EPS
Rec Room
South Edmonton Common

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News