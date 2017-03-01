Man charged with Boxing Day assault at South Edmonton Common

Less than two weeks after issuing a plea for help from the public to find the suspect in a Boxing Day assault in South Edmonton Common, police say they have found and charged the man.

Police said officers were called to The Rec Room in South Edmonton Common at around 10 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2016 after a man was reportedly assaulted by another man wielding a weapon. They did not say what type of weapon was used.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect left before police arrived.

On Wednesday, police said 27-year-old Dale Klatt has been charged with assault with a weapon.