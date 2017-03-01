Family of Surrey’s Amanpreet Dhillon, missing for almost 2 years, looking for answers

Vancouver Police are hoping for any information on the disappearance of a 35-year-old Surrey man, who has not been in contact with his family for almost two years.

Amanpreet Dhillon has gone months without contacting his family in the past, but due to this recent extended absence, they reported him as missing to the Surrey RCMP in December of 2016.

When it was determined that Amanpreet was last seen in downtown Vancouver on May 15, 2015, the investigation was turned over to the Vancouver Police Department.

After exhausting all leads, detectives are now hoping someone may recognize him or know where he is.

Amanpreet’s family is extremely concerned and would like to hear from him.

Amanpreet is a South Asian man, 5’9” tall, weighing 172 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has also used the name “Coku” Dhillon, and had expressed interest in travelling to Calgary and Toronto.

Anyone who has any information about Amanpreet Dhillon’s whereabouts is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.