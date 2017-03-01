Baby appears to flash ‘rock on’ sign in ultrasound photo

One Utah couple on the Journey towards parenthood is in a Rush to show off a recent ultrasound photo of their yet-to-be-born baby.

And while it’s understandable for expecting parents to feel some Nirvana about their unborn child, in this case the photo is amusing enough that “you too” might even enjoy it.

Yes, that is Makelle and Jared Ahlin’s baby-to-be, flashing a signature “rock on” hand gesture.

Makelle Ahlin tells Global News that the Genesis for the funny photo occurred when the couple went to Careplus Ultrasound in Spanish Fork, Utah for a check-up on their 22-week-old baby last Thursday.

She says her husband first spotted the baby seemingly throwing up the gesture, and knew they couldn’t walk out The Doors without getting a copy.

“My husband told the ultrasound tech to run it back as soon as he saw it,” Ahlin said. “He couldn’t stop giggling.”

Ahlin posted the photo proof of their Offspring to her Facebook page, where it garnered the attention of local media outlets.

Now before anyone accuses this of being some Cheap Trick, the ultrasound technician has also posted about the scan on Facebook and tagged the mother-to-be in her post.

“So I am watching Fox 13 news this morning and up pops a photo of a cute baby I did an ultrasound on the other day,” Joni Leamaster Miller wrote. “Cutest couple and the baby was so fun to scan!”

Ahlin joked that she can barely use Microsoft Word, let alone work out The Kinks of Photoshop.

So is her child destined to be a hard rocker?

“I love all types of music, I grew up with my dad listening to Creedance Clearwater Revival, and my mom is in love with Jackson Browne,” Ahlin said. “My husband though is really into country. It’s maybe the only type of music I don’t like.”

With two children of her own already, the Ahlin’s are well accustomed to having her own Mötley Crüe.

The Ahlin’s say the know the child’s gender, but they’re not keeping that secret to themselves for now.