March 1, 2017 5:06 pm

Paraglider taken to hospital after accident near White Rock

yuliya By Online News Producer  Global News
Global News
A paraglider has been taken to hospital after crashing on a beach south of White Rock.

White Rock RCMP Constable Chantal Sears says witnesses saw a man in a motorized paraglider in the area of Semiahmoo Bay descending rapidly and making a hard landing on the beach.

The pilot has been airlifted to hospital.

He was conscious and breathing.

More to come. 

Global News