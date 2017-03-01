Paraglider taken to hospital after accident near White Rock
A paraglider has been taken to hospital after crashing on a beach south of White Rock.
White Rock RCMP Constable Chantal Sears says witnesses saw a man in a motorized paraglider in the area of Semiahmoo Bay descending rapidly and making a hard landing on the beach.
The pilot has been airlifted to hospital.
He was conscious and breathing.
