St. Albert mayor announces candidacy for Alberta Liberal Party

The mayor of a city on the northwest edge of Edmonton has officially announced he is seeking the leadership of the Alberta Liberal Party.

Nolan Crouse of St. Albert made the announcement Wednesday outside of Rutherford House in Edmonton.

Crouse said the current political climate made this an important time for the party, saying it could “establish itself as the most progressive and moderate political choice for Albertans.”

The party’s website shows Crouse is the only candidate for the party’s leadership and the nomination period closes on March 31.

Members will choose a new leader in June; the current leader is Dr. David Swann.

Crouse said he will finish his term as mayor of St. Albert and not seek re-election in the fall of 2017.