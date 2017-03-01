Winnipeg Jets trade forward Drew Stafford to Boston Bruins

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have traded forward Drew Stafford to the Boston Bruins.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon as part of the NHL trade deadline.

READ MORE: NHL trade deadline: What to expect with the Winnipeg Jets

Stafford was traded for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2018.

#NHLJets practice over. Head coach Paul Maurice having a long talk with Drew Stafford. #NHL pic.twitter.com/fTr4LC7MpB — Mitch Rosset (@mitchrosset) March 1, 2017

Winnipeg acquired Stafford as part of a blockbuster trade during the 2014/15 season. Stafford and Tyler Myers came to Winnipeg in a trade with the Buffalo, which also saw Evander Kane and Zach Bogosian traded to the Sabres.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets Drew Stafford day-to-day with lower-body injury

The 31-year-old was plagued with an upper-body injury this season. He scored four goals and eight assists in 40 games for the Jets this season.