Winnipeg Jets trade forward Drew Stafford to Boston Bruins
WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Jets have traded forward Drew Stafford to the Boston Bruins.
The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon as part of the NHL trade deadline.
Stafford was traded for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2018.
Winnipeg acquired Stafford as part of a blockbuster trade during the 2014/15 season. Stafford and Tyler Myers came to Winnipeg in a trade with the Buffalo, which also saw Evander Kane and Zach Bogosian traded to the Sabres.
The 31-year-old was plagued with an upper-body injury this season. He scored four goals and eight assists in 40 games for the Jets this season.
