March 1, 2017 3:45 pm

WATCH LIVE: Edmonton Oilers general manager to speak to media

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Peter Chiarelli, general manager of the Edmonton Oilers, will speak to media at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The NHL Trade Deadline ended earlier Wednesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, with less than 24 hours before the end of the deadline, the Oilers sent defenceman Brandon Davidson to the Montreal Canadiens for veteran forward David Desharnais.

The Oilers won their game against the St. Louis Blues Tuesday night.

