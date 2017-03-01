$434K worth of cocaine seized from south Edmonton homes, man arrested

A man was arrested last week after a large amount of cocaine was seized by the Edmonton Drug and Gang Enforcement (EDGE) Unit.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, police executed search warrants at two south Edmonton homes.

Six kilograms of cocaine with an estimated street value of $434,000 and one kilogram of buffing agent were seized from a residence in the Chappelle neighbourhood.

Six grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $420, $3,260 in cash, and other cocaine-related tools and solvents were among the items seized from a home in the Mactaggart neighbourhood.

Detectives also found a hidden compartment in the trunk of a Toyota RAV 4 that was seized.

“We’re working to dismantle the drug trade in Edmonton and let criminals know they’re not wanted in our neighbourhoods,” EDGE Staff Sgt. Kevin Berge said. “Every arrest and drug seizure makes a difference.”

Duy Nguyen, 31, was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said $1,410 was found in possession of Nguyen which was also seized.