Winnipegger Dylan McIlrath dealt to Detroit Red Wings

The Florida Panthers have traded Winnipegger, Dylan McIlrath to the Detroit Red Wings in exchange for Thomas Vanek. Detroit also receives a conditional third round pick in the 2017 NHL Draft as part of the deal.

McIlrath has spent most of the season in the AHL, registering four points and 39 penalty minutes in 22 games. The defenceman also has a goal and 14 penalty minutes in six NHL games with the Panthers and New York Rangers.

RELATED: NHL trade deadline: What to expect with the Winnipeg Jets

This is the second time this season McIlrath has been traded. The Rangers dealt him to Florida in November 2016.

McIlrath was drafted tenth overall by the Rangers in 2010.