Whitemud Equine Centre awaits completion of renewal project

Work on the renewal project at the Whitemud Equine Learning Centre Association (WELCA) is moving along, according to the centre itself.

Begun last spring, redevelopment at WELCA is expected to be completed by late September. The $7.6-million project received assistance from the City of Edmonton in the form of $5.1 million and also received an additional $2 million from the Edmonton Social Enterprise Fund.

Once completed, the new additions to the centre will include:

a 20 metre by 60 metre riding ring with a specialized dust-free surface;

12 tie stalls for teaching purposes;

indoor washrooms;

attached stable with 16 horse stalls.

The centre says it is looking forward to the improvements to its services and WELCA’s executive director, Diane David, says she is optimistic the face-lift will attract new visitors.

“The most common thing I hear from Edmontonians is, ‘I drive past you all the time but I’ve never been in and don’t know what you do,'” she said.

“So with the renewal, I think it will encourage more people to come in and visit us.”

In operation as a working farm since 1919, the centre focused its attention to equine education in 1999.

The centre says its goal is to provide easy access to anyone wishing to discover equine activities and learn more about horses with a variety of programs and classes.

The old trailers, arena and barn will be demolished with the land being reclaimed as pasture.

David adds she believes the city’s funding is a worthwhile investment for the benefit of all.

“Fifty-five-thousand cars drive past us every day and enjoy seeing the horses, seeing the riders, seeing the competitions. We run various horse events, all free to the public,” she said.

“Whether you come in and ride or not – and 95 per cent of our users don’t own a horse – there’s enjoyment for everyone.”