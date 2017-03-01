RCMP search for man missing since Fort McMurray wildfire

Charles Bastien, 55, has not been heard from since the Fort McMurray wildfire in May 2016 and now Wood Buffalo RCMP are asking for help finding him.

In February, Mounties were notified that Bastien had not been in contact with his family since the wildfire.

His family told RCMP he was staying in a camp outside Fort McMurray at the time.

Officers have not been able to make contact with Bastien.

He is described as 55 years old, 5’9″ and approximately 180 lbs. He has blonde hair that is greying and green eyes. He speaks French and English.

Bastien’s most recent address was in Edmonton, but he’s also lived in Quebec and Ontario.

Anyone with information on Bastien or his whereabouts is asked to contact Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4000 or their local police detachment.