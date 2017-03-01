Church in Ireland offers drive-thru penance for Ash Wednesday

A church in Ireland has found a modern way for parishioners to take part in Ash Wednesday services without leaving their vehicles.

St. Patrick’s Church, in Glenamaddy, Galway, opened a drive-thru Wednesday morning to provide Ashes for Catholics who did not have time to attend mass.

“If you are unable to attend Mass you can come here, receive your Ashes without having to leave your car,” the Glenamaddy Parish Newsletter read.

Photos posted on the church’s Facebook page showed a lineup of vehicles in the church’s driveway as motorists waited to have their foreheads marked with ash in the shape of a cross.

One photo even showed a man in a tractor rolling through the drive-thru.

“The weather stayed dry, the sun was shining down on us and the mood was overwhelmingly respectful,” Breda Keaveney told BBC, adding that the event was “very peaceful” and “dignified.”

Keaveney said the parish was surprised by the number of people who stopped while on their way to work, school and morning appointments.

“The response was so positive, everyone was very complimentary and encouraging,” she said. “Thankfully there were four of us on hand because we had hundreds to get through.”

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which means “springtime,” and begins more than a month of reflection and renewal for Catholics.

Over the next 40 days, some churchgoers will abstain from some foods and celebrations, a form of sacrifice.