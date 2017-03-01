Saskatoon Blades take mumps precautions

The Saskatoon Blades are taking precautionary measures after several players in the Western Hockey League (WHL) came down with the mumps.

Players have been instructed to fist-bump instead of shaking hands and each player has been given an individual water bottle to drink from for games.

The postponed Family Day skate this Sunday will no longer include players.

Instead the Blades mascot Poke Check, the blue crew, some of the team’s staff and alumni players will hit the ice.

The WHL issued a statement last week advising all teams in the league take precautions after nine players on the Medicine Hat Tigers were confirmed to have the virus.

The league said teams should sanitize their locker room areas and equipment along with reviewing the vaccination history of players and team staff.