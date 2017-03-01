London expected to set weather record for mildest February

February will likely go down as a record breaking month for the London region thanks to a tepid roller-coaster of weather conditions.

Environment Canada is still finalizing the numbers, but last month could be the mildest February on record.

The national weather service says it’s likely the city will end up with an average temperature of -0.3 C last month, beating the record of -0.4 C set in 1998.

“For the month of February, the airport reported 22 centimetres of snow, normal February snowfall is 38.4 centimetres,” said Environment Canada meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

“When it came to rainfall, 48 mm was reported at the airport for the month, the long-term average is 33.6. And in fact, looking at the records, that was the most rain we’ve had at the airport since 2009.”

London broke four single day warm weather records last month.

Forecasters say March is also shaping up to be unusual.

“This is a very strange start to the month of March that we’re forecasting,” said Coulson.

“A high of 16 degrees expected by Wednesday afternoon, which would shatter the current record for March 1st, which is 12.9 set back in 1997. But, a Wednesday wears on, as we get into the evening hours, cold air is going to start to come down on the back edge of this system that we’re going to be seeing.”

After Wednesday’s balmy high of 16, Thursday’s high will plunge 18 degrees to -2 C, while Friday will have a high of -3 C. There will also be periods of rain and isolated thundershowers that will transition to flurries as temperatures drop below freezing.