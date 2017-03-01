Thrifty fashionistas help Sally Ann succeed
A A
The Salvation Army is the largest non-government social service provider in Canada and has grown with the direct support of thrifty shoppers.
Sally Ann thrift shop profits fund programs that benefit 400 communities across the country, including Kelowna.
A fashion show was organized to demonstrate the diverse styles on Sally Ann racks that can be purchased for very little money.
The event proved popular with socially conscious young people who are looking for unique styles.