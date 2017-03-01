Canucks trade Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks

Longtime Vancouver Canuck Jannik Hansen is now a member of the San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks announced that the veteran forward is heading to the Sharks in exchange for Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2017 on Tuesday night.

Hansen was one of the team’s longest-serving players, having played 565 regular-season games for the club.

His trade came one a day after veteran Alex Burrows was traded to the Ottawa Senators.

TRADE ALERT – #Canucks acquire Nikolay Goldobin (@NG078) & a 2017 4th round pick from San Jose for Jannik Hansen. https://t.co/wa8ngWvVYh pic.twitter.com/LNvX7LBpxa — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 1, 2017

