March 1, 2017 12:34 am
Updated: March 1, 2017 12:37 am

Canucks trade Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks

Jannik Hansen is now a member of the San Jose Sharks.

Longtime Vancouver Canuck Jannik Hansen is now a member of the San Jose Sharks.

The Canucks announced that the veteran forward is heading to the Sharks in exchange for Nikolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2017 on Tuesday night.

Hansen was one of the team’s longest-serving players, having played 565 regular-season games for the club.

His trade came one a day after veteran Alex Burrows was traded to the Ottawa Senators.

