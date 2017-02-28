RCMP quiet on shooting in Kelowna

A white, newer model, Jeep SUV with six bullet holes was surrounded by police tape Tuesday evening outside the Kelowna General Hospital emergency department but RCMP have yet to make a statement related to their investigation.

A lone RCMP member stood by the SUV while another went between the vehicle and a closely guarded ER entrance.

The SUV, with a Kelowna car dealership plate frame, had a single bullet hole low in the centre of the windshield. It also had one in the front driver’s-side quarter panel, two in the driver’s door and two more in the rear driver’s quarter panel.

The bullet holes looked sizeable, indicating either that shots were fired from close range or that a larger calibre firearm was used.

The officer on duty told Global News he was asked to say ‘no comment’ if questioned by media.

KGH security were controlling the entrance to the emergency room, only allowing patients or those escorting patients into the hospital.

RCMP have yet to release any information.

The SUV was towed away on a flatbed truck at 8:30 p.m.

More to come…