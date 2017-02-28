Hundreds of Vancouver Island students’ trips put on hold over U.S. travel restrictions

From sports tournaments and band trips to academic competitions and field trips, hundreds of B.C. students travel south of the border every year, but as debate continues surrounding travel restrictions to the U.S., some Vancouver Island schools are questioning whether to send their students into such uncertain territory.

Greater Victoria School District Superintendent Piet Langstraat said there is concern that school trips could put some students at risk of being denied entry based on faith or ethnicity.

“We believe in equity, we believe in social justice and responsibility. We believe we are one learning community and if something affects one of us, it affects all of us,” Langstraat said.

The Trump administration has said it is formulating a new executive order limiting travel to the United States from several Muslim-majority countries, promising to make the directive harder to fight successfully in court than the one issued in January.

The Greater Victoria School District is halting all planning for student trips to the U.S. until there is more clarity about travel restrictions and how they’re being implemented.

As for trips already in the works, Langstraat said they will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

“There are 10 trips currently planned where deposits have been made and money has been laid out for the trips affecting 410 students over the next few months,” Langstraat said.

Langstraat said the Board of Education made a unanimous decision Monday night but some students and parents in the district don’t agree with the approach.

“I’m glad they’re paying attention to the situation and doing things to help keep our kids safe but I don’t know [this] is the solution… I think there are still a lot of really good tolerant people in the U.S. and it’s a beautiful country and stopping our kids from going down there is maybe not the answer to the problem,” Victoria parent Theo Riecken said.

Schools across the country are grappling with the issue and some in other provinces have taken similar steps but it appears the Greater Victoria district is the only one in B.C. to decide to cancel future U.S. travel plans.

“This is by no means a political statement… it’s very much about student safety and staying true to our values,” Langstraat said.

-With files from Reuters