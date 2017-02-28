Politics
FACT CHECK: ‘We will provide massive tax relief for the middle class’

Donald Trump met with business leaders on Monday and announced that he will cut corporate taxes and taxes for the middle-class in an attempt to make it easier for companies to operate in the U.S.

A claim by President Donald Trump from his speech to Congress and how it stacks up with the facts:

TRUMP, in prepared remarks: “At the same time, we will provide massive tax relief for the middle class.”

THE FACTS: Trump has provided little detail on how this would happen. Independent analyses of his campaign’s tax proposals found that most of the benefits would flow to the wealthiest families. The richest 1 percent would see an average tax cut of nearly $215,000 a year, while the middle one-fifth of the population would get a cut of just $1,010, according to the Tax Policy Center, a joint project by the Brookings Institution and Urban Institute.

