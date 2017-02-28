Syrian family working hard to integrate into community in Kelowna

From ice skating at Kelowna’s Staurt Park to swimming at the H2O centre, the Alasmar family is taking in all that their new city has to offer.

“It’s not like home,” Maher Alasmar said. “It is home.”

Maher Alasmar, his wife and at the time, three young children arrived in the central Okanagan city in Dec. 2015 after fleeing from war-torn Syria. They were greeted at the Kelowna airport by members of the Mission Creek Alliance Church, which, together with the federal government, helped sponsor them. Since then, the church has taken the family under its wing to help them as they transition to life in the Okanagan.

“We have lots of volunteers, one person does all doctor appointments, one person does dental, one man helps with budgeting so they keep track of their budget so they learn how to shop here,” church member Colleen Hanscom said.

Hanscom is one of the volunteers who has grown close to the Alasmars and now considers them like family.

“I’ve just enjoyed them so much. I wasn’t expecting that,” an emotional Hansom said. “I thought let’s get them here, we’ll get them settled but you know they’ve reached your heart so it is much more than just settling a family.”

Even though the Alasmars are now halfway around the world,the conflict in Syria continues to take its toll on the family. Several months after arriving in Kelowna, Maher Alasmar received bad news from back home. He learned that both his mother and brother had been killed. What makes the news even worse, he says, is not knowing how they died.

“Some people, they say airplane, some people say government killed them, some people say ISIS killed them,” Alasmar said. “That hurts my heart, I want to know how.”

His wife, Emtithal, also has a heavy heart. She hasn’t seen her family in years.

“I, six years, no see my family, sisters,” Emtithal said with the English she has learned so far. “(It’s) very hard.”

It’s a situation the Mission Creek Alliance Church is hoping to change by trying to bring one of her sisters to the Okanagan to re-unite them.

“We have an application in already for Emtithal’s sister and her family with three little children and her husband,” Hanscom said. “That is in process so we are hoping they will arrive in the spring hopefully or the summer.”

Despite some of the challenges the Alasmars continue to face, such as losing family members back home, they are finding solace in their new life and new people around them.

“People in Kelowna, wonderful people,” Maher Alasmar said. “I am very thankful to the community, the church, how they work with us.”

On Wednesday, we’ll continue our coverage on the Alasmar family including what they are doing to ensure a successful future in the Okanagan.