Crews respond to ‘fully involved’ house fire in St. Thomas

Damage is estimated at just over $200,000 following a massive house fire in St. Thomas.

Crews were called to the scene shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday on Tecumseh St. near the Hwy. 3 bypass.

The St. Thomas fire department said the owners were not home at the time of the incident, and there were no pets inside.

A cause of the fire has not yet been determined but a fire official said it’s not considered suspicious.

“When we arrived it was already through the roof, and the within five minutes the roof had collapsed in,” said Chief Fire Prevention Officer Bill Todd.

The fire was close to an adjacent house causing some of its siding to melt, but Todd says crews quickly responded and managed to contain the blaze to just the one home.

Crews are expected to remain at the scene Tuesday evening.