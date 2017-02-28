Crime
February 28, 2017 7:37 pm

Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in west Edmonton

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

Edmonton homicide detectives are investigating the death of man in the west end.

Darrel Patton | Global News
Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man reported to them on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

Officers were called after a man’s body was found in a residence near 101 Avenue and 153 Street.

The EPS homicide section is investigating the death.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

