Homicide detectives investigating after man found dead in west Edmonton

Edmonton police are investigating the suspicious death of a man reported to them on Tuesday at around 12:30 p.m.

Officers were called after a man’s body was found in a residence near 101 Avenue and 153 Street.

The EPS homicide section is investigating the death.

An autopsy has not yet been scheduled.

Anyone with information about the death is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.