Southern Alberta youth caregiver facing sex-related charges

Coaldale RCMP have charged a youth respite worker with several sex-related charges involving a young person with developmental disabilities.

The unidentified man faces three charges of sexual assault, three charges of sexual interference and one charge of sexual exploitation.

Until last week, he was working at Picture Butte High School, according to the RCMP.

A school official sent parents a voicemail the night of Feb. 24, indicating an employee had been terminated after the school became aware of the charges, said Dr. Garry Andrews, acting superintendent of Palliser Regional Schools.

RCMP told Global News there is no evidence of incidents occurring at the school.

Police said the investigation is in its early stages and more offences may have occurred in other jurisdictions involving additional victims with developmental disabilities.

The accused is out of custody with several conditions.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance in Lethbridge on March 1.

RCMP will request a publication ban, through the Crown, on the names of both the accused and alleged victim, in hopes of protecting the identity of the victim.

RCMP are working closely with Southwest Alberta Child and Family Services, saying the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable people is paramount.