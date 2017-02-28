Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, February 28, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Occasional rain and snow will be in the forecast over the next several days. Tuesday night will bring an unstable northwesterly flow that will keep unsettled conditions in the forecast.

A drier trend is on deck for Wednesday, however multiple lows pushing onto BC’s Coast will have impact on our region, with more chances of valley rain and mountain snow for the latter part of the work week.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: +2 to +7C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla