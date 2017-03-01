Wednesday’s Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, March 1, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 5am:

Welcome to March! Although last night’s rain and snow will ease off today, more occasional precip will be in the forecast over the next several days.

Multiple lows pushing onto BC’s Coast will have impact on our region, with more chances of valley rain and mountain snow for the latter part of the work week.

Today’s daytime high range: +2 to +7C

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5 and 6:30 and 11pm – Hope you can join us!

~ Duane/Wesla