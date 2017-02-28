burns lake
February 28, 2017 5:53 pm

Burns Lake elementary school evacuated for ‘unconfirmed’ explosive device

FILE PHOTO: An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning and RCMP are investigating after an unconfirmed explosive device was found on Feb. 28, 2017.

An elementary school was evacuated Tuesday morning and RCMP are investigating after an unconfirmed explosive device was found.

Police are not commenting on how the device was brought into the school but said the BC RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit is on its way to the William Konkin Elementary School to ensure the device is dealt with properly.

“The principal of the school called us right away when she learned of the device and immediately evacuated all the staff and students,” Burns Lake RCMP Crp. Aaron Semmler said in a release.

Students and staff were evacuated, and there were no injuries.

Due to the investigation being active, the RCMP said they will not be able to discuss the nature of the device.
