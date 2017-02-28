Regina Pats take precautions after neighbouring provinces have confirmed cases of mumps

Under a directive from the Western Hockey League (WHL), the Regina Pats have cancelled post-game skates and autograph sessions with fans for the foreseeable future, after several players in the league had outbreaks of the mumps.

WHL teams Brandon Wheat Kings and Medicine Hat Tigers both have reported that their players and staff had confirmed cases.

“The WHL has recommended that for the time being until the situation is resolved, that all clubs cut off direct contact between players and the public,” Mark Rathwell, Regina Pats communications vice-president explained.

Rathwell said it’s unfortunate they had to cancel events with the public but said it’s a necessary precaution.

“We’re working with our landlord, Evraz Place as it relates to the cleanliness of the facility and I know they are talking to the health region about the best way to go about that,” Rathwell said.

“Our medical staff are reviewing the medical history of our players and their vaccination history.”

There are no cases of mumps so far this year in Saskatchewan, but the health ministry said there is reason for concern, especially because many teams often travel between provinces.

Mumps activity started in Manitoba in September of 2016 according to Saskatchewan’s deputy chief medical health officer Denise Werker.

She also said they had cases in every age group throughout Manitoba.

“It started in hockey teams and it has continued to grow. As of Feb. 24, Manitoba is reporting cases in all age groups throughout the province and we know there is a lot of interaction between Saskatchewan and Manitoba.”

“Because we have it on both sides of our borders, and viruses don’t generally respect borders. Yes, we want Saskatchewan to be on alert for mumps,” Werker said.

Mumps is a viral and contagious infection, preventable with vaccines. Symptoms include fatigue, headaches, muscle aches and it’s trademark symptom – swelling in the neck and face.

“If someone has swelling on one side or both sides of their face. They should consider that they have mumps,” Dr. Werker said.

“People look like a chipmunk because the face swells up.”

Mumps is spread by droplets and saliva. The province is reminding everyone to take precautions. Avoid sharing water bottles and towels and ensure your immunization history is up to date.

In 2016, there were two confirmed cases of mumps in the province. Between 2010 to 2016, Saskatchewan had seven reported cases of mumps.