Winnipeg woman breaks wrist after falling in back lane

WINNIPEG — What began as a trip to the corner store, turned into a trip to the emergency room for one Winnipeg woman trying to navigate her icy back lane.

After stepping in to her back lane in St Boniface, Beryl Boney slipped and fell in a ice rut about four inches deep.

“I just bent down and slipped and fell back,” Boney said.

When she fell, Boney said she put her hand back to catch herself, and that’s when her wrist snapped.

“It was all swollen here, and bones were poking out.”

Now in a cast and sling, Boney said she is scared to walk in the back lane again.

She said she has only seen a maintenance vehicle drive through three times this winter.

“We need someone to pay more attention to this.”

Boney said other people in her building have been struggling to stay on their feet while walking in the back lane.

She said vehicles are also having a tough time navigating through the ruts.