10-year-old Maritime boy hailed as ‘hero’ for saving friend’s life

A 10-year-old boy originally from New Brunswick, now living in Prince Edward Island, is being recognized for saving his friend’s life.

Owen Killam is being called a Maritime “hero” after performing a life-saving procedure on his friend who was choking on a candy and gasping for air.

“I stood up and I couldn’t breathe. I was grabbing at my throat,” said nine-year-old Reichen Sherry, who was attending a birthday party with Killam and a few of his friends last weekend.

Sherry said he started choking on a handful of gumballs and got Killam’s attention.

“He went behind me and pushed on my belly and all the gum balls just came flying out,” Sherry said.

“He kinda slapped me and was gasping for air and I just turned him around and did the belly thing” said Killam.

That “belly thing” is better known as the Heimlich manoeuvre which Killam said he learned from watching TV.

Killam was born in New Brunswick but moved to Kensington, PEI with his family about four years ago. He and Sherry both attend Queen Elizabeth Elementary School.

Killam’s quick, life-saving action impressed first responder Const. Rob Hartlen of the Kensington Police, who said most adults don’t know how to do the procedure properly,

“The fact that he was 10 and had the wherewithal to know what to do, to do it and more importantly to act on it,” he said. “He saved a life.”

Which is why, on Tuesday, Hartlen presented Killam with an award from the International Policing Association for his act of bravery in saving his friend’s life.

Killam’s mom, Laura and his dad, Doug say they could not be more proud of their boy who is normally pretty laid back.

“It is amazing I could just cry, I really could,” Doug said.

So could Sherry’s mom, Adrien, who said Killam may be a little boy but in her eyes he is a very big hero.

“Thank goodness Owen saw him and knew what to do cause he could not make any noise.”

Killam was also presented an award by the Town of Kensington honouring what he did, which is now being celebrated by the entire town.

As for Sherry, he simply thinks that his friend is “a hero.”