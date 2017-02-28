Man who stole truck and killed owner in Red Deer sentenced to 3.5 years

A 25-year-old man who ran down and killed the owner of a truck that he had stolen from a Red Deer home has been sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison.

Alexander Michael Talbot was originally charged with manslaughter in connection to the death of Dawson Cramer last March.

Cramer was killed when he was crushed between his own truck and another vehicle in an alley behind his home.

Talbot pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing death in January.

In court on Monday, Alberta Justice said with credit for time-served, Talbot has just over two years left in his sentence.