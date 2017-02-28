5 dead, including 2 children, after highway crash in eastern Alberta

All five people involved in a two-vehicle crash near Hardisty, Alta. Monday night were killed, including two children.

RCMP say an SUV heading west on Highway 13 crossed the centre line just south of Hardisty at around 7 p.m. It collided head-on with a car heading east.

The SUV went into the ditch and caught fire. The driver – the only person in the vehicle – was pronounced dead at the scene.

The car had four people inside: a 52-year-old man who was driving, a 44-year-old woman, a 12-year-old and a nine-year-old. They were all from Amisk, Alta.

RCMP said all four were killed in the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the family members of the deceased and the community of Amisk during this extremely difficult time,” Cpl. Ronald Bumbry said.

RCMP and a collision analyst continue to investigate the crash. Traffic on Highway 13 and Range Road 92 was rerouted for several hours after the collision.

Killam RCMP victim services attended the scene and continue to assist with this tragic collision.

Mounties said road and weather conditions do not appear to be factors.